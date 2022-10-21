ADC deputy governorship candidate joins PDP in Oyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy governorship candidate in Oyo State, Emmanuel Oyewole, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He confirmed his defection to PDP during a chat with journalists on Friday in Ibadan

Oyewole said he defected to PDP to support the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “I and my followers, spread across the state, have considered this decision and I can say with all sense of responsibility that I have taken this decision in the interest of Oyo State.

“Truth be told, going by the good governance and masterful administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, the 2023 governorship election in the state should have only one clear contender.

“And that is the incumbent governor because as they say, one good ‘term’ deserves another.”

The ex-ADC chieftain said the Makinde administration was gradually transforming Oyo State into the dream state of residents.

“As loyal and patriotic indigenes of Oyo State, I and the teeming members of the ADC who had earlier signed to my aspiration as ADC deputy governorship candidate, we want these positive developments to continue.

“And we believe that only Governor Makinde can make this possible,” Oyewole added

