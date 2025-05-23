ADC governorship candidate in Anambra steps down

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Patrick Obianyo, has stepped down ahead of the November 8 election in the state.

Obianyo, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, announced his resignation at the ADC Governorship Substitution Primary Election held on Friday in Awka.

In the exercise monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, Mr. John Nwosu emerged unopposed as the ADC’s new governorship candidate in the state.

Obianyo cited the “burden of the aspiration” as his reason for stepping down.

He said his blood pressure had spiked “due to the stress occasioned by the position”.

The former NLC chairman added that he was glad to hand over the baton to Nwosu “to lead the party to victory” in the governorship race.

He described Nwosu as a more capable hand.

Obianyo said: “Please stop calling me ‘His Excellency’. That appellation has stopped today.

“I am not regretting, rather I am happy that I am handing over the baton to a more capable hand.”

Nwosu, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, was elected unopposed through a voice vote.

He was returned by the Deputy National Chairman of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze.

In his remark, Arinze said the exercise was in line with the constitution of the party and in accordance with the electoral guidelines.

In an acceptance speech, Nwosu declared his readiness to rescue Anambra.

He said the occasion was “an important junction in the efforts to rescue the state.

