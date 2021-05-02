 ADC offers Tuface, Ahmed Musa, Omotola tickets to contest in 2023 polls | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

ADC offers Tuface, Ahmed Musa, Omotola tickets to contest in 2023 polls

Published

2 hours ago

on

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has offered Nigerian superstars, Innocent Idibia popularly known as TuBaba, DJ Switch, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and soccer star, Ahmed Musa free tickets to run for any elective office of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

The National chairman of the party, Ralph Okey Nwosu, announced this while receiving a certificate of endorsement as “the one-party for Nigerian youths and women,” for the 2023 polls.

Nwosu explained that the party’s decision to opt for celebrities for the 2023 general elections was to encourage youth involvement and participation in politics, adding that entertainers have done more for the country than elected politicians.

READ ALSO: Ganduje warns of imminent disintegration of APC ahead of 2023 polls

He assured the stars they can vie for governorship, senatorial or even the highest office in the land on the ADC platform provided they meet the requirements stipulated in the 1999 constitution (as amended) as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The party also eulogized Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa for taking an unusual decision to return to NPFL side Kano Pillars, despite playing in Europe and Asia for several years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports1 min ago

Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010

Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Sports19 hours ago

Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens

The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award
Sports19 hours ago

‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Sports2 days ago

Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Sports2 days ago

Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...

Latest Tech News

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech8 hours ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech3 days ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech3 days ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
News4 days ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...