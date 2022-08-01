Politics
ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, appoints campaign spokesman
The African Democratic Party (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has appointed a broadcaster, Adeniyi Kunnu, as spokesman of his 2023 campaign organisation.
Kachikwu ,who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described Kunnu as a versatile communicator with vast experience in broadcast journalism.
He said: “Kunnu, who holds both Bachelors and Master of Arts degrees in Literature-in-English from Lagos State University, Ojo, and the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, is currently a PhD student of Literature-in-English at the University of Abuja.
“He brings to the job a rich experience as a versatile communicator following long years of practice in the broadcast industry and lecturing in the academia.
READ ASLO: ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, demands Buhari's resignation over insecurity
“Kunnu has undergone several professional development courses and has held professional positions in both public and private sector.
“He was a news and programmes presenter cum producer and senior management executive at a radio station in Lagos.
“And he is a member of many professional bodies including the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union and Association of Voice Over Artists of Nigeria (AVOA).”
