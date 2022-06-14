Politics
ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, claims Moghalu bribed delegates at party’s convention
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, on Tuesday declared he would win the 2023 presidential election.
The ADC candidate is the younger brother of a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.
He defeated former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, in the primary election held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on June 9.
The ex-CBN deputy governor had since dumped the ADC.
In a letter dated June 13, 2022, and addressed to Oke Nwosu, ADC National Chairman, Moghalu, said he decided to leave the party over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the presidential primary.
Kachikwu, who featured in Politics Today interview on Channels TV, however, accused the ex-CBN official of bribing the ADC delegates.
READ ALSO: Moghalu dumps ADC after losing presidential ticket
He said: “ADC will rely on the goodwill of the people who are tired of the status quo to win in the general elections. People have already shown that they want to move in a new direction. So this is enough for us to capitalize on.
“I am not worried about Tinubu, Atiku and others. This time is different, and we have the support of the Nigerian masses who have had enough of the bad leadership of the current administration to emerge victorious. 2023 will be a great bus stop.”
“I didn’t pay any delegates to win. I’m dismayed at allegations from Kingsley Moghalu. He didn’t meet the delegates completely as I did. He had meetings with three delegates per state. His allegations were wrong.
“I hosted delegates irrespective of affiliations. The goodness of money is in what prevails. So the accusation that the process that produced me was fraudulent doesn’t hold water. He (Moghalu) was the one that paid delegates cash.”
