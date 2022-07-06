ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has demanded President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, the ADC candidate said Buhari lacks the capacity to protect the Nigerians following the spate of attacks on soft targets in the country.

He stressed that the recent attack on Buhari’s convoy in Katsina, and the invasion of Kuje Correctional Centre by suspected terrorists were enough indication that the country was facing serious security threat.

The statement read: “The events of the last 24 hours have once again exposed the weak underbelly of our nation’s security architecture.

“Some members of the President’s advance team were slain while the Kuje prison in our nation’s capital was attacked and scores of prisoners released by terrorists.

“This is indeed another low moment in a series of low moments under the Buhari administration.

“I sympathise with the families of those killed in the line of duty.

“I once again call on President Buhari to do the honourable thing and resign since he can no longer secure the Nigerian people.

“Nigerians are paying a huge price for his inept leadership. If the terrorists are now bold enough to attack the President’s convoy and a heavily guarded prison just a few kilometres away from the Aso Villa, who then is safe in Buhari’s Nigeria?”

