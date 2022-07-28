News
ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, demands sack of NASS leadership, flays impeachment plot against Buhari
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, on Thursday described as self-serving threat by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity in the country.
The minority lawmakers had on Wednesday walked out of the Senate chamber after the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, turned down a motion for an impeachment against the president.
The senators chanted “Buhari must go” as they walked out of the chamber.
They also gave the president a six-week ultimatum to address the problem or face impeachment.
Kachikwu, who reacted to the development in a statement in Abuja, demanded the impeachment or resignation of the National Assembly leadership.
He said: “I was very amused to hear some Senators and members from the lower house call for the president to be impeached. This is a self-serving call. The same people who have refused to do their jobs in the last three years have just woken up to realize that the president should be impeached.
READ ALSO: ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity
“What exactly has happened today that is different from what has been happening since President Buhari was sworn in seven years ago for the first term and three years ago for the second term? Are the attacks today any different? Are the deaths less or more meaningful?
“Is there any life worth more than the other? Are they reacting now because Abuja is threatened? The National Assembly is complicit in the failure of this government so they should ask their leadership to resign before calling on Buhari to resign.
“The checks and balances enshrined in our constitution never envisaged that Nigerians would be saddled with a spineless and self-serving legislature. Yes, Buhari has failed and should resign or be impeached but he failed because the legislature failed in their duties.
“The entire leadership of the National Assembly should also resign or be impeached.
“This is the double-edged sword called doctrine of collective responsibility.”
