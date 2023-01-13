ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, tests positive for COVID-19

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ADC candidate, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said he had cancelled all public events until he was certified fit by health authorities.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant as the virus was gradually finding its way back to countries across the world.

Kachikwu said: “Nigerians must not let their guard down even though the government has relaxed COVID-19 rules.

“Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms, especially at a time when our health care professionals are leaving the country in droves.

“We must increase testing and take all necessary precautions not to spread the virus.

“We must not allow political rallies to become COVID spreaders and reverse the gains made in combating the virus. We will survive COVID-19 if we all remain vigilant.”

