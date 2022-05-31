ADC presidential candidate to emerge June 8

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will hold its presidential primary on June 8 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The party’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, disclosed this when he hosted the party’s third presidential aspirants’ forum on Tuesday in Abuja.

12 aspirants are vying for the ADC presidential ticket.

The aspirants are Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Mrs. Joyce Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr. Chukwuka Monye, Ms. Angela Johnson, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, and Ms. Chichi Ojei

Others were Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele and Dr. Ebiti Ndok Jegede.

READ ALSO: ADC plans to merge with other parties to form third-force —Moghalu

Nwosu said the party would not allow itself to be hijacked by moneybags ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “ADC is poised to rescue Nigeria from the elite who are neck bent on frustrating the electorate and the masses as a whole.”

He thanked the party’s presidential aspirants for showing their nation-building prowess and willingness to work together as a team to salvage the country.

