ADC state chairmen reject suspension of presidential candidate, Kachikwu

The state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday declared the suspension of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, null and void.

The ADC National Working Committee had earlier on Saturday announced Kachikwu’s suspension over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by its Deputy National Chairman (Politics), Mr. Bamidele Ajadi, the party accused Kachikwu of making “defamatory’’ statements that were contrary to its values.

The NWC described the action of the presidential candidate as a sign of “crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalisation’’ and an attempt to blackmail the party to do his bidding.

However, the state chairmen who addressed journalists at a media conference in Abuja stressed that an NWC whose tenure had elapsed lacked the power to suspend the candidate.

They said the tenure of the NWC lapsed in August.

The Chairman of Forum of State Chairmen of ADC, Mr. Kingsley Ogga, who addressed journalists at the forum, noted that the NWC had earlier convened a “fake” National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on August 26.

He said the fake NEC meeting did not meet the requirement of seven days’ notice stipulated by the constitution.

The disagreement is expected to polarise the party ahead of the 2023 elections campaign expected to begin on September 28.

Ogga said: “The said meeting was overcrowded with unknown persons and miscreants. The state chairmen walked out of the meeting as non-NEC members were seated in large numbers.

“The purpose of the illegal meeting is best known to the National Chairman, the National Secretary and other members of the NWC.

“The said purpose was revealed when the fake meeting purportedly extended the tenure of the NWC.

“It is, therefore, important to state here that what transpired on Aug. 26 at the ADC secretariat was fake, unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect.”

He called on INEC to disregard the illegal suspension of Kachikwu and prevail on ADC to convene and elect a new NWC.

