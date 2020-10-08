ADC suspends members for alleged anti-party activities in Ondo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended some members of the Ondo State executive committee for endorsing the candidates of other political parties ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The ADC National Vice Chairman, Mr. Peter Edeh, who disclosed this at the grand finale of the party’s governorship rally held in Akure, said the chieftains were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

He said one Ibrahim Rasheed has been appointed the party’s acting chairman and Mr. Timothy Akinola the acting secretary in the state.

The ADC vice-chairman also received some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Zenith Labour party (ZLP) who defected to the party at the rally.

He urged the defectors to deliver votes for the party during the election so as to liberate the state from suffering and abject poverty.

