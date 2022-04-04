Additional 14 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train found alive – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Monday an additional 14 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by bandits last week had been found alive.

The Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said 362 passengers were on board the train when it was attacked by the terrorists.

At least eight persons were confirmed dead and more than 30 others injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the train went off around Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State on March 28.

The statement read: “No fewer than 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes with additional 14 persons confirmed safe today.

“Also, 51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or not reachable since Tuesday morning. A total of 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but no response from the other end.

“Another 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called respond non-existent. A total of 22 persons are reported missing by their relatives while eight persons confirmed dead.

“Two coaches (SP 00016 and SP 00017) earlier re-railed were safely moved to Rigasa station, bringing the total number of recovered coaches safely moved to NRC stations to seven.”

