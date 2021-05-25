Address injustice, poverty, to solve insecurity —Okorocha tells Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the hydra-headed problems of injustice and poverty if the Federal Government is serious about tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

Okorocha who spoke at the 2021 NBA-Spidel Annual Conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday, said if the “government failed to address poverty and injustice in Nigeria, no amount of ammunition can win the war against insecurity.”

Speaking on the theme “The Role of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria,” Okorocha said poverty and insecurity are the major causes of insecurity ravaging every part of the country.

Read also: Okorocha, Uzodinma are traitors to Ndigbo cause, we can’t collect funds from them —IPOB

“Let us not go out of here with the belief that Nigeria is finished. Nigeria is a great country and it can’t finish. New Nigeria will soon come,” the Senator said.

“There is injustice and poverty in Nigeria. There is a cold relationship between poverty and insecurity.

“As long as these two evils of mankind have not been addressed, you might import all the equipment in this world to fight insurgency and banditry, it won’t yield any result.

“Our problem is injustice and poverty. I heard Governors Bala Mohammad and Rotimi Akeredolu speaking on ranching. I see it as injustice when a little boy travels about 1000 and 2000 kilometers as a herder on foot.

“For me, the injustice done to the boy is more than all this discussion put together,” he added.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions