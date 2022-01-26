Address the issues raised and stop insulting me, Ortom replies Presidency

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom said on Wednesday that the Presidency should take the advice he offered for the collective good of the nation, and stop insulting him.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, and Publicity, Garba Shehu had on Tuesday during an interview on Arise TV tackled Ortom for ignoring the challenges facing his State and resorting to criticizing the President.

Ortom, however, asserted that the Presidency should answer to the issues of insecurity and other national challenges he had been talking about, and stop engaging in insults as a cover up.

A statement by Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, read in part: “The Governor decried the rate at which the sovereignty of Nigeria is daily being compromised with the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen that have continued to kill and sack communities across the country. The President’s state of Katsina is badly hit with the activities of these terrorists. It is the President’s failure to secure Nigeria that has allowed terrorists to take over most states. This is not the making of Governor Ortom.

“For more than a year, the Governor has been shut out from seeing the President. Is this too a lie?

READ ALSO: Nigerians regret voting for Buhari, APC —Ortom

“Has President Buhari’s government not spent billions of dollars in ‘Turning Around the Maintenance’ of the nation’s refineries without commensurate results from the facilities? Is it Governor Ortom that stopped the President from revamping the country’s refineries after such humongous sums were spent on it? Why did Garba Shehu fail to see all of these but chose to gloss over them?

“It is, therefore, curious that Garba did not address the issues Governor Ortom raised in the interview with Arise TV. Rather, he went about chasing shadows, trying in vain to paint the governor in a bad light. In doing so, he turns to accuse the governor of funding a militia group. This is the height of irresponsibility.

“Rather than take the advice Governor Ortom offers for the collective good of the nation, Garba Shehu and those hired to insult the governor find it easy to ignore the weighty issues that border on national security but rather go about in circles. We think the President and his handlers will do well to take Governor Ortom seriously when he speaks than indulging in unnecessary mudslinging.

“It is uncharitable and truly a betrayal of hope for the President Muhammadu Buhari government who has consistently blamed past administrations to now find it convenient to accuse Governor Ortom of blaming others before him. This is ridiculous and has exposed the Buhari government of being bereft of ideas and indeed empty of tackling the nation’s myriad of problems.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now