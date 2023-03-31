Politics
Adebanjo, Afenifere leader under fire as Ondo Chapter slams cheiftains’ suspensions
The Ondo State chapter of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, has denounced the suspension of the group’s publicity and organizing secretaries by a meeting presided over by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the association’s acting national leader.
At the association meeting held at Adebanjo’s house in Ogun State on Tuesday, the group’s publicity secretary and organizing secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi and Kole Omololu, respectively, were placed on an indefinite suspension over an alleged serious misbehavior.
The group, in a statement released at the conclusion of the meeting, also denounced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory in the most recent presidential election, among other resolutions.
However, the Ondo State chapter of the group held a meeting on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, where the actions of the Adebanjo led-meeting were condemned.
Read Also:AFENIFERE: Fasoranti faults suspension of exco members in aftermath of Tinubu’s victory
A communique containing the meeting’s conclusions was signed by the state chairman and secretary, respectively, Chief Korede Duyile and Mr. Bakkita Bello.
The communique read partly, “The Ondo State Afenifere Leaders see the suspension of the two national officers, as not only unfair but highly violative of the Afenifere principles and traditions which had prevailed over 70 years.
“At no point was Kole Omololu, who is from Ondo State, reported to the state branch for any misconduct, lapses or abuse of office, on the need for the branch to reprimand him, neither is the branch aware of his being invited to any meetings or appearance before a disciplinary committee.
“From the foregoing, the purported suspension of our son, Kole Omololu, is hereby rejected and we also advise that the national officers be reinstated.”
