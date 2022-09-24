‘Adebanjo not speaking for Yoruba,’ APC campaign council tackles Afenifere leader over Obi’s endorsement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council declared on Saturday the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has not endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.

The APC campaign council stated this in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

The leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, had in July declared his support for the former Anambra State governor.

Adebanjo, who featured in an online radio programme, Yoruba Gbode, said Obi would not disappoint Nigerians if elected the country’s president in 2023.

He added that only the LP candidate has the capacity to rule the country without the influence of corrupt people in government.

The Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) later distanced themselves from the elder statesman’s endorsement of the ex-governor.

In the statement, Onanuga insisted that Adebanjo did not speak for the group, saying there was time the members came together to make a decision on the endorsement of Obi.



READ ALSO: 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid

The statement read: “Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere. He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Mr. Peter Obi as a candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo but he cannot turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.

“We are very much aware that Baba Reuben Fasoranti, the real leader of Afenifere, has stated clearly that Pa Adebanjo has always been speaking for himself on many national issues using the name of the group.

“It is our well-considered position that Pa Adebanjo cannot appropriate Afenifere. Baba is just an individual who is free to support any politician of his choice. As an individual, he cannot equate himself with the socio-cultural and socio-political organisation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now