Adeboye backs #EndSARS protest

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has endorsed the ongoing #ENDARS protests across the country.

Adeboye said on his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening that he supported the protesters’ quest to end police brutality and other crimes against citizens across the country.

He wrote: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive.

“I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they speak up to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

The #ENDSARS protest which began last Thursday forced the police authorities to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) last Sunday.

The rights watchdog, Amnesty International claimed on Monday that at least 10 persons had been killed in some parts of the country since the protest began.

