Adeboye predicted my re-election – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Friday, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, predicted his success in the last governorship election in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this during the Testimony Session at this year’s RCCG Holy Ghost Congress held at the Church’s International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, confirmed that he visited the cleric ahead of the September 19 election in Edo.

Obaseki said Adeboye told him that “he would overcome his challenges and win the election.”

He said: “When it looked impossible and when men rose, He (God) came out to say that He is God and only He has the power.

“About the time when the crisis started a year ago, I came to the (RCCG) camp with my wife and met Daddy G.O.”

“After I explained the challenges, Daddy G.O simply said ‘My son, it is well. Don’t be afraid, you will overcome and you will win.

“A few months before the election, I came again to see him and he prayed for me and he said, ‘It will be well.’”

Obaseki told the congregation that with God all things are possible and encouraged them to hold on to God in the face of life vicissitudes.

The governor switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was disqualified from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the election.

He was sworn in for the second term last month.

Obaseki was first elected as Edo State governor in 2016 when he also defeated Ize-Iyamu who contested the election on the PDP platform.

