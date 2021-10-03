Adeboye predicts end to Nigeria’s insecurity

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday predicted that the country will overcome its current security challenges.

Adeboye stated this in his monthly first Sunday telecast streamed on the church’s social media platforms.

He prayed for God’s intervention on the various challenges plaguing the country.

The cleric, who made reference to the Biblical book of 1 Samuel, chapter 17, said “very soon, all the acts of terrorism, all the acts of banditry, all kinds of evil actions will come to end.”

He said: “When God is involved with a nation, He can solve a national crisis overnight.

“When God speaks, it is done. When He sends a word of prophecy, you can be sure that as soon as it is gone out, it is settled.”

He also attributed the low COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria compared to other countries to God’s help.

Adeboye added: “One very great scientist and I were discussing not very long ago and he said, ‘the fact of what had happened [COVID-19] with Nigeria showed that there must be something here that is not anywhere else.

“When the Lord is involved in the affairs of a nation, He will protect the people from the pandemic.”

