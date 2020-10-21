Adeboye speaks on military attack on #EndSARS protesters

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday, condemned the attack of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of Lagos.

A group of unprovoked soldiers had on Tuesday night opened fire on the youths protesting police brutality near the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

An unspecified number of the protesters were killed and few others are being treated for gunshot wounds in a hospital in the area.

In a statement he personally signed, the cleric warned that use of brute force against harmless protesters may worsen the already tensed situation in the country.

He also urged the youths to suspend their protests for peace to reign.

Adeboye said: “I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people, who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests.

“The condemnable actions of the military risks driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

“I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.

“I am also appealing to the youths to allow peace reign and stop any form of action that would give the military any other form of excuse to attack. May the peace of God come upon our nation, now more than ever in Jesus name (Amen).”

