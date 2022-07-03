Adeboye tells Christians to defend themselves against terrorists, bandits

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians to rise up and defend themselves against terrorists and bandits in the face of the spate of attacks on churches in different parts of the country.

Adeboye who gave this injunction at the July Holy Ghost Service held at the church‘s international headquarters famously called the Redeemed Camp on Saturday night, also predicted imminent doom for the attackers of Christian establishment and churches and their sponsors, saying they would not know peace as long as God is on the throne.

Using the recent attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where about 50 worshippers were killed and scores injured, Adeboye stated that it was time Christians stopped waiting on God to come down and defend them as there was no place in the Bible where God said a child of God could not defend himself.

Read also: Pastor Adeboye launches ‘Operation show your PVC’ in RCCG branches

“From now on, it is going to be fire for fire. Some jokers said Churches should not open for three months. Who is your commander? God or Boko Haram? Let the devil try any nonsense, from now on, it is going to be fire for fire,” the man of God said.

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have searched the Bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the Bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself; If you find the place let me know.

“He said that if they slap you on the right cheek, turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left, what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that? It simply means over to you,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now