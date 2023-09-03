Adedayo: Falana demands release of Ogun LGA chairman detained by DSS

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday, demanded the release of the suspended chairman of the Ijebu- East Local Government Area, Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Adedayo, who was suspended by councilors in the local council for alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement, was detained by the DSS after he honoured the agency’s invitation on Friday.

He was detained by the secret police a few days after accused the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, of hijacking federal allocations to local councils in the state.

In a statement he personally signed, Falana advised the governor to sue Adedayo for libel at the Ogun State High Court even though the state government had denied the allegation of funds diversion.

“Having regard to the facts and circumstances of this particular case, I am compelled to request the Ogun State Command of the SSS to release Mr. Adedayo from custody forthwith,” the rights activist added.

Opinions

