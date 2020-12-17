Adedibu helped PDP to win 2003 governorship election in Oyo – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday described the late strongman of Oyo State politics, Chief Lamidi Adedibu as a “very honest” man who helped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the 2003 governorship election in the state.

Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja represented PDP in the 2003 election in Oyo State and defeated the incumbent governor, the late Lam Adesina, who was seeking re-election.

Adedibu died on June 11, 2008, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Obasanjo, who stated this during the launch of a book honour of Adedibu at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan, said the late politician left behind good legacies.

He said Adedibu’s loyalists never left him because he was very generous.

The ex-president said: “He (Adedibu) said he contested in 1954 against the father of the man who was seeking to contest the governorship election in 2003. I looked at him again and he said he was sure of what he said.

“Baba was good to us and that is why I came here today and the same thing for some of the people here. We would not have been able to produce a PDP governor in Oyo State when I was the president.

“I went to Baba Alayande when I was the president because he took me as a son. I asked him, Baba, don’t you love me again? I said why don’t you support our party? He told me that the person who was in control then was not competent to be governor in Oyo State and I understood.

“I called Baba Adedibu and he confirmed what Baba Alayande told me. He told me that if we conducted a primary election 100 times, that person would win because he was in control of the party then.

“Baba Alayande had hinted me that the person was not competent to be governor and Baba Adedibu said he would win the governorship primary. Then, I said if he won the primary election, how would he win the election? Baba Adedibu told me that if I wanted it to be done, it would be done and I told him to do it. That was how we won.

“After we had won, I asked Baba to help us maintain peace and it was so. But some people do think they are wiser than the elders. You younger ones here, don’t disrespect the elders.

“There are things that cannot be bought. Long life is given by God’s grace and position is given by God. If you want to occupy any position by force, God will just laugh at you and if you take it by force, at the time you least expect, God will take it away from you.”

