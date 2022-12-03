Connect with us

Adefarasin tasks Nigerians on saving country from Buhari’s ‘disastrous’ govt

A senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin has tasked Nigerians to save themselves from the devastating experiences and “a total disaster” under President Muhammdu Buhari.

Mr Adefarasin, who spoke at an event on Saturday, bemoaned the economic hardship and infrastructure deficit buffeting the country.

The failures of Mr Buhari’s administration, according to the cleric, had polarized the country along ethnic and religious lines.

Read also:In 2023, don’t vote for ‘rice and beans’, vote for your future —Pastor Adefarasin tells Nigerians

He advocated committed leadership as solution to the crisis, charging Nigerians on genuine participation in the nation-building process.

He said: “With what we have been through as Nigerians over the last eight years, it has been devastating. It has been a total disaster. It has ruined our economy. It has dilapidated our systems, our structure, our infrastructure. It has dilapidated our economy in a way that will take exceptional personalities and exceptional cabinet to actually fix the situation.

“We have a responsibility at hand, and it is to rescue our nation from the mishaps of this fourth attempt at republicanism and democracy. Something must happen.”

Opinions

