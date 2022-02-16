Adegboruwa accuses police of overprotecting Kyari as super cop faces trial for alleged drug peddling

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Wednesday knocked the Nigeria Police Force for coddling the suspended Head of its Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, after investigations revealed his role in a drug scandal.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had on Monday declared the super cop wanted for an alleged link with a drug cartel.

He was later arrested by the police alongside four others and handed over to the NDLEA for questioning.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the agency will arraign the police officer on drug-related charges in the coming days.

Adegboruwa, who featured in Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, accused the police of treating Kyari’s case with levity during the initial case which linked him with a suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

He said: “For the event that that happened on Monday through the NDLEA, I am just sure that one day we will just wake up and see that Mr. Kyari would have been reabsorbed into the Nigerian Police Force.

“With all due respect, I think that was what Mr. IGP was working towards because if you look at the events, it would seem that the super cop was in the good books of those in power.

“If you are suspended effectively from an organisation and someone else called to replace you [in Kyari’s case, Tunde Disu], how do you have the capacity to still mobilise serving officers of the same unit; mobilise them to go as far as Enugu while on suspension?”

“We need to be careful in order not to demoralise other officers who are still working in other agencies and are doing their best patriotically to nip crime in the bud.”

