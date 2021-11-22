Adegboruwa alleges threat to life over #EndSARS report, points at govt

One of the members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has alleged that his life is being threatened over the report released by the panel.

The 309 page report stated that protesters were killed at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020. The panel also indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the incident.

Despite the vicious attacks from suspected agents of the government, Adegboruwa maintained his stand on the integrity of the released report. The civil society organisation representative on the panel, said members of the panel were being unfairly persecuted by some state government officials.

In a statement on Monday titled, “Nigerians Should Hold Government Responsible if Anything Happens to Me,” Mr Adegboruwa said, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.

I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold the government responsible should anything happen to me.

“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.

“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest believe that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.”

