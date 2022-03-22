Adegboruwa demands N100m compensation for family of BRT passenger, Bamise

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Ebun Adegboruwa, on Tuesday urged the Lagos State government to pay a N100 million compensation to family of the late fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, over their daughter’s mysterious death.

Bamise, who was declared missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle at Lekki area of the state on February 26, was found dead a few days later.

The driver of the bus, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, and two other accomplices have since been arrested and arraigned in court.

Adegboruwa, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, also asked the state government to tender an unreserved apology to the deceased’s family over the incident.

He said: “The Lagos State Government today fulfilled its promise to prosecute the driver of its BRT Bus that was alleged to have raped and killed Miss Bamise.

“The driver was arraigned before the High Court of Lagos State on criminal charges of rape and murder. The poor lady was said to have been raped inside the BRT bus and then thrown out whilst the bus was in motion.

“I commend the Governor of Lagos State and the Honourable Attorney-General of the State for the speed with which they have handled this matter so far.

“The quality of legal representation, through the well-experienced Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins, is a testimony to the commitment of the government to do justice to the case. This is how it should be done, in all cases where the lives of citizens have become endangered.

“However, and in the light of the evidence available that the facility (bus) and employee (driver) of the government were deployed to commit the crime, it is necessary for the Lagos State Government to reach out to the family of the deceased, first to offer an apology and give healing to the grieving parents and siblings and then secondly, to offer adequate compensation (not less than N100,000,000:00), to the family. Without this, there will continue to be a missing gap.

“Furthermore, I do humbly urge His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, to fulfil his promise to equip all public transport buses with infrastructure and facilities that will enhance the security of all passengers.

“I commend all the good people of Nigeria who have kept on the pressure for justice in this case, especially the civil society organizations and the media.”

