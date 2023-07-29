Adegboruwa says more surprises to come after leaked #EndSARS memo by Lagos govt

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has revealed that there are many surprises to come after the leaked memo from the Lagos State Government that was leaked about the 103 victims of the October 2020 EndSARS rally who were secretly mass buried.

The senior attorney made this comment on Law Weekly, a pre-recorded programme on Channels Television that focuses on the legal industry every Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Adegboruwa was a member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, which was presided over by Justice Doris Okuwobi.

“The leaked memo from the Ministry of Health of Lagos State is one of the many surprises that people will still see in the course of time so long as the government has not come to terms with the reality of the events of October 20th, 2020,” the senior lawyer said.

Adegboruwa said there is nobody in Nigeria who would say he or she is not aware that there were fatalities on the night of October 20, 2020 when soldiers stormed the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, a focal centre where youths converged on to protest police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

“May be the challenge would be the quantum or the number of such fatalities,” the human rights lawyer said.

“But to blanketly assert that there was no death or there was no blood spilt in any way at all as a result in particular of gunshots by members of the Nigerian Army is to do a disservice to the souls of those people who are affected.”

