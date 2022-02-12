Adejobi replaces Mba as police spokesman

The former spokesman for the Lagos State police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has been appointed the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

He will take over from Frank Mba who was nominated by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The Administrative Officer for the FPRO Department, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read: “Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours).

“He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008-2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016, and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September 2020 and August 2021.

“CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.”

