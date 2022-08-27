Entertainment
Adekunle, Chomzy win BBNaija’s ‘Supa Komando’ challenge
Two Big Brother Naija housemates, Adekunle and Chomzy, have emerged winners of the “Supa Komando” challenge in the house.
The show’s Coordinator, Biggie, announced the winners after the completion of the challenge on Saturday.
He said the winners had become “Supa Komando Man and Woman,” adding that their reward would be announced later in the show.
The housemates were made to go through three phases of the challenge where they went through an obstacle course, a memory dance floor game, and the opening of a box.
Adekunle, Daniella, Dotun, and Chomzy made the game’s second phase while Adekunle and Chomzy won the final phase.
Amaka was stopped from participating in the challenge after she refused to take part in a mini task.
21 housemates are currently vying for the show’s grand prize of N100 million.
