Adekunle, Sheggz clash in Big Brother Naija (video)

Two Big Brother Naija housemates, Adekunle and Sheggz, nearly came to blows in the house on Tuesday.

A simple conversation between the pair quickly escalated into a fierce argument with both housemates almost throwing punches until their colleagues in the house stepped in and prevent the situation from escalating into an ugly brawl.

The argument was centered on Adekunle’s perceived jealousy of Sheggz and Bella’s relationship in the house.

The problem started during last Sunday’s eviction show when the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked for Adekunle’s opinion about Sheggz and Bella’s relationship.

The housemate calmly answered Obi-Uchedu, saying he believed that the relationship might be a mere strategy.

These words didn’t sit well with Sheggz who quickly confronted him soon after the live eviction show ended.

The duo spoke briefly with Sheggz insisting that he was serious about Bella.

Watch the video of the drama below.

Sheggz to Adekunle: Keep ya mouth shut if you wanna keep your mouth shut like wtf bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂#Bbnaija #ZenMagazine #BBNaijaS7 pic.twitter.com/h6UnyIkgZk — #BBNAIJA (@zenmagafrica) August 16, 2022

Omoh we have Loud fighters this season #BBNajia Adekunle vs sheggz pic.twitter.com/E7awGndaOR — Jenny Slimm (@JennySlimm) August 16, 2022

