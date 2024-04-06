News
Adelabu, Power Minister, slams Nigerians for wasting power by ‘leaving freezers on’
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, lampooned Nigerians for poor power management despite the appalling supply across the country.
Adelabu made this claim during a press briefing on Friday, while explaining the reasons for the recent hike in electricity tariffs.
Earlier, the federal government increased the electricity tariff for customers from N66 per kilowatt to N255.
Read Also: MALABU: EFCC considers appeal in court ruling on ex-AGF Adoke, may sack counsel
However, in his explanation, the Minister blamed Nigerians, saying, “A lot of people will come back from work and they want to have dinner or they want to play with their colleagues down the road, they switch on the AC for the room to be cooling before they come back.
“Some people will be going to work in the morning and their freezers are left on for days. When all their items are frozen. This is because they are not paying enough.
“We have all been overseas before, we know how conscious the power consumers are to consumption of electricity, this will enable us to manage consumption”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...