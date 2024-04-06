Adelabu, Power Minister, slams Nigerians for wasting power by ‘leaving freezers on’

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, lampooned Nigerians for poor power management despite the appalling supply across the country.

Adelabu made this claim during a press briefing on Friday, while explaining the reasons for the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

Earlier, the federal government increased the electricity tariff for customers from N66 per kilowatt to N255.

However, in his explanation, the Minister blamed Nigerians, saying, “A lot of people will come back from work and they want to have dinner or they want to play with their colleagues down the road, they switch on the AC for the room to be cooling before they come back.

“Some people will be going to work in the morning and their freezers are left on for days. When all their items are frozen. This is because they are not paying enough.

“We have all been overseas before, we know how conscious the power consumers are to consumption of electricity, this will enable us to manage consumption”.

