Adelabu quits APC, rejects Oyo governorship primary

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adelabu’s exit from the ruling party followed his defeat in the party’s governorship primary in Oyo State.

A Senator representing the Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, emerged the APC governorship candidate in the state on Thursday.

He polled 954 votes in the primary held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, to defeat six other aspirants – Adelabu, Akeem Agbaje, Akeem Alao, Azeez Adeduntan, and Adeniyi Akintola.

Adelabu recorded 327 votes while the duo of Agbaje and Alao garnered 15 and six votes respectively.

The ex-CBN official, who addressed members of his mandate group in Ibadan, described the governorship primary as a charade.

He promised to take along with him his supporters from the 33 local government areas in the state to his new party.

He stressed that no amount of intimidation, threat, or harassment could stop him from his ambition of revolutionising the political, social, and economic landscape of the state.

Adelabu said: “All I can tell the whole world for now is that I am going to contest in the 2023 general elections as a governorship candidate, no matter what.

“No amount of intimidation, threat, or harassment can stop me from my passionate ambition of revolutionising the political, social, and economic landscape of Oyo State through the machinery of government.”

