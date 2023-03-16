Adeleke declares Friday work-free for assembly election in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday as a work-free day for civil servants to prepare for the House of Assembly election in the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said the public holiday was to enable the people of the state to travel to their polling units ahead of Saturday’s election.

The governor urged the people of Osun to be peaceful and law-abiding as they prepare for the elections.

“I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights.

“This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me.

“You must vote right,” Adeleke stated.

