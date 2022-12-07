Adeleke dismisses rumour on withdrawal of N5bn from Osun accounts

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has denied withdrawing N5 billion from the state’s accounts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, the governor also dismissed rumours about the award of a contract for the reconstruction of the road leading to the Adeleke University in Ede.

He described allegations as lies from demented minds.

Adeleke, who was inaugurated as Osun State governor on November 27, has reversed some last-minute decisions taken by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

He had sacked hundreds of workers appointed by the former governor and put on hold the inauguration of three monarchs in the state.

The governor also dismissed as a blatant lie a claim by Oyetola that he left N14 billion in the state’s coffers.

The statement read: “The public will recall that Adeleke had, during his inauguration, announced the freezing of all state and local government areas’ accounts.

“That was done right at the venue of inauguration before he had any access to the government’s records and finances.

“How can such an amount be withdrawn from the state account on the day of inauguration when the new leader had no access to state accounts?

“The attention of the state government had also been drawn to a report of the award of a contract by Adeleke for the reconstruction of the road leading to the Adeleke University, Ede.

“The story is a complete falsehood and product of malicious misinformation.

“The new government is still settling down and has not awarded any contract.

“The reconstruction of the said road is a project of the Federal Government to service the Federal Polytechnic, Ede. It has been ongoing since the time of the Oyetola administration.

“We urge the public to disregard the report as it is a failed attempt to undermine the integrity of the state governor and that of the administration.

“We repeat, for the sake of emphasis, that Adeleke has not awarded any contract since assumption of office on November 27.”

