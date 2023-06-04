Adeleke dissolves Osun House of Assembly

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, dissolved the State House of Assembly.

He also proclaimed the 8th Assembly which will be inaugurated on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, undertook the exercises through separate letters sent to the Clerk of the Assembly.

One of the letters read: “I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in the exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the seventh (7th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

“Given under my hand and the public seal of Osun State of Nigeria at Osogbo, this Friday, 2nd day of June 2023”.

