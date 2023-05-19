News
Adeleke dissolves UNIOSUN Governing Council
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University, Osogbo.
The state’s Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Osogbo.
Former governor Rauf Aregbesola constituted the board led by Yusuf Alli in 2016.
The statement read: “The Governor of Osun State, Senator Demola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University with immediate effect.
READ ALSO: ‘Now that I’m Gov, I bear no grudges against those who offended me’ —Adeleke
“While thanking the council members for their selfless service and commitment to the university, the governor equally appreciates them immensely for their contributions to the development of the university in particular and the state at large and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.”
