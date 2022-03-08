Adeleke emerges PDP governorship candidate in Osun

Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Osun State.

In the primary election held at Osogbo City Stadium and backed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Adeleke polled 1,887 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the exercise.

The other aspirants are – Sanya Omirin (4 votes), Dele Adeleke (1), Fatai Akinbade, Dotun Babayemi and Akin Ogunbiyi.

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who supervised the exercise, said 24 votes were declared invalid.

Two other factions in the state also conducted their elections in different parts of the state.

