Politics
Adeleke emerges PDP governorship candidate in Osun
Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Osun State.
In the primary election held at Osogbo City Stadium and backed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Adeleke polled 1,887 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the exercise.
The other aspirants are – Sanya Omirin (4 votes), Dele Adeleke (1), Fatai Akinbade, Dotun Babayemi and Akin Ogunbiyi.
READ ALSO: Adeleke warns Fayose over South-west PDP crisis
The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who supervised the exercise, said 24 votes were declared invalid.
Two other factions in the state also conducted their elections in different parts of the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...