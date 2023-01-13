Politics
Adeleke hails Buhari’s electoral neutrality in Osun guber election
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has given kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari on his neutrality in the state gubernatorial election which saw him (Adeleke) defeat the sitting governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
Adeleke who expressed his gratitude to Buhari when he paid the President a visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, commended Buhari for not inteferring in the election and the final outcome.
Adeleke who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting with the President, said he was a beneficiary of Buhari’s avowed stance on free and fair elections.
Read also:Adeleke proscribes NURTW, other unions, appoints transport committee in Osun
”I just saw our President, looking so well, looking so good and I am happy about that. Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it.
“That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.
“So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office,” Adeleke said.
