Adeleke loses Osun PDP ticket, as court declares Babayemi authentic candidate

The factional in-fighting which trailed the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has resulted in a court judgement which ruled that Dotun Babayemi was the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party.

This judgement was delivered on Friday at an Osun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa, presided by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, who granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents from recognizing any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State.

According to Justice Aderibigbe, the 215 Wards Executive Officers that participated in the parallel gubernatorial primary held at WOCDIF Centre, who elected Babayemi, were authentic and authorized Ward Executive Officers permitted to vote as delegates.

Consequently, the ambitions of Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke is currently imperilled despite his victory at a parallel primary held at Osogbo Township Stadium, supervised by the PDP primary election committee.

Babayemi emerged from the parallel gubernatorial primary at WOCDIF Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.

The court held that “an order of mandatory interim injunction is granted by this court recognising or affirming the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun state governorship primary conducted on the 8th of March, 2022, wherein the ward executive officers elected on the 25th of September, 2021 in the following wards listed as (a) -(y) in the motion paper of the Peoples Democratic Party voted as delegates in full compliant with the judgement of the court delivered on 22nd of November, 2021 and order of the mandatory interim injunction granted on the 3rd of March, 2022, affirming the 215 ward executive officers as the authentic/or authorised elected ward executive officers permitted to vote as delegates at the party governorship primaries.

“An order of mandatory interim injunction of this court is granted restraining the defendants/respondents from recognising any other governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun state conducted on the 8th of March, 2022, apart from the governorship primaries conducted on the 8th of March, 2022 wherein ward executive officers elected on the 25th of September, 2021 in the following wards listed as (a) -(y) in the motion papers, of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun state voted as delegates at governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun state in full compliance with the judgement of the court delivered on the 22nd of November, 2021 and order of mandatory interim injunction granted on the 3rd of March, 2022 affirming the 215 ward executive officers as the authentic/or authorised or elected ward executive officers permitted to vote as delegates at the party governorship primaries.”

The court subsequently fixed a further hearing on the matter for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

