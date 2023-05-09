Adeleke praises Buhari, promises ‘more goodies’ in Osun after Supreme Court’s ruling

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s democratic credentials.

The president had earlier on Tuesday congratulated the governor on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president urged the people of Osun State to team up with Adeleke in his efforts to build up the state.

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the state at the end of litigation,” Buhari stated.

The governor, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the president’s congratulatory message to him on the Supreme Court ruling was not surprising.

He thanked the people of the state for standing by him, saying their love was “organic.”

He promised that “more goodies” are on the way for the people of Osun State with the election litigation no longer a distraction.

Adeleke noted that the state’s revenue has gone up and more natural resources discovered in the state since he assumed last year.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by former governor Gboyega Oyetola on the outcome of the election for lack of merit.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the petitioner failed to prove his allegation of over-voting in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

