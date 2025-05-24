Adeleke relaxes curfew in Osun warring communities

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has relaxed the curfew imposed on the three warring communities in the state.

The affected communities are Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun.

An unspecified number of people were killed when hoodlums in the three communities engaged in bloody clashes in March.

Properties worth several millions of Naira were also destroyed in the clashes.

The relaxation of the curfew followed gradual return of peace in the area.

The governor announced the relaxation of the curfew in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi.

Adeleke said: “Following near total return to peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State to direct that the hitherto 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. curfew will now be between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. of the following day. This is with effect from tomorrow, Sunday, 25th May, 2025.

“I commend the three towns and other stakeholders for the peace and harmony currently taking shape, I urge that you should please keep it up.

“However, I hereby direct that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence should accordingly continue to keep a 24 hours surveillance in the three communities.

“Finally, I am using this medium to wish our dear Muslim and non Muslim brothers and sisters in the three towns of Ifon Ilobu and Erin Osun as well as Osun State in general a happy Eid El Kabir festival in advance.”

He, however, warned all the stakeholders especially the three traditional rulers to tell their subjects to continue to toe the path of peace and harmony,

