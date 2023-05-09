Adeleke remains Osun governor, as Oyetola loses at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sealed the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, upholding the declaration of the governor as the winner of the July 2022 election.

The decision of the court followed an appeal brought before it by former governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola had gone to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal gave judgment in favour of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A five-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court had adjourned to today to resolve the legal dispute surrounding the governorship election that was held in the state on July 16, 2022.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, on January 27, in a split decision, nullified the declaration of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as winner of the governorship election.

The tribunal led by Justice Tertsea Kume, in its majority verdict, upheld a petition brought before it by Oyetola, who came second in the election.

The Court of Appeal, in an appeal brought before it by Adeleke, however reversed the verdict of the tribunal, upholding Adeleke’s declaration as winner.

