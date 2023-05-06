Adeleke rules out payment of half-salary, workers’ demotion in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ruled out workers’ demotion or payment of half salary in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, the governor described as an outright falsehood and wicked fabrication, the report on the demotion of workers and alleged planned payment of half salary to workers in the state.

Adeleke said he had no plan to demote any of the state workers or introduce payment of half salary.

The statement read: “We affirm that the Osun State Government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has not and will not demote any worker. There is also no plan to introduce half salary in Osun State.

“We declare that the content of the said story and all the references to a supposed worker are mere fabrications to undermine the very strong bond between Adeleke and Osun workers, both in the formal and the informal sector.

“The bond of partnership between this administration and the workers was further cemented at the May 1 Workers Day celebration, where labour leaders praised the extraordinary commitment of Governor Adeleke to workers’ welfare.

“The May Day event also saw confirmation by all stakeholders that Gov. Adeleke was the first governor in Osun state to have workers’ welfare as the first item on his governance agenda.

“Members of the public and the labour movement also acknowledged that the present administration has been clearing the mess and the evil fallouts of years of maladministration by the APC in Osun State.

“Part of that acclaimed step is the template adopted to clear years of half salaries and pensions owed Osun workers.

“It is, therefore, a failed hatchet job by the opposition party to allege that a solution provider, a workers’ governor, and a performing leader of peoples’ government is planning any anti-labour agenda

“Governor Adeleke has since been working round the clock to restore public confidence in government, to bridge the infrastructural gap, to clear backlogs of salaries owed to workers, to rebuild the public service, to sanitise public finance, and to digitalise Osun economy.”

