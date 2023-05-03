‘Adeleke running Osun on lies’ —State APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of running the state by employing what it described as lies and deception.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said the recent claims by the administration that the state’s revenue was diverted into the personal bank accounts of some revenue contractors in the Ministry of Environment, were lies taken too far in a bid to curry favour.

Adeleke had, in a statement on Tuesday, directed a total overhaul of the revenue collection protocol in the state as well as those of other relevant agencies.

The Governor had also directed the immediate stoppage of the inherited collection model in the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, while claiming that officials of the ministry were diverting funds meant for the state coffers.

Read Also: Osun APC berates Gov Adeleke over rising insecurity, kidnappings

However, the state APC, while responding to the directive, said the claims by the state government was a watery alibi, and that those involved in the alleged diversion were part of Adeleke’s cronies and allies.

The APC statement reads in part:

“It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke, through his spokesman, stated that it was the consultants hired by the immediate-past APC administration in the state who engaged in the sharp practices of collection of revenue into private accounts, especially in the state ministry of environment and sanitation and that they have been sacked.

“Further investigation on the issue at stake showed that there’s no iota of truth in the statement advanced by the Governor Adeleke on the unsavoury development.

“It is in the public domain that one consultant, Sunday Afolabi, who has been collecting revenue of the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation was appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke to settle his cronies.

“It is on record that all the consultants appointed by the government of Oyetola were disengaged without recourse to the contents of their MOUs.

“We want to remind Adeleke that there is no way that driving his administration with lies would confer any advantage on his embattled government,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now