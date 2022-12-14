Adeleke suspends activities of companies operating on Osun mining licences

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended all mining activities by firms operating on the state’s mining licences.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He directed the affected companies to report at the state’s assets recovery committee with copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the state government.

The statement read: “In furtherance of his bid to reform the state’s Solid Mineral Sector, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate suspension of all mining firms operating the state’s mining licences.

“All operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by Dr B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding which governs their relationship with the state government.

“The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators.

“All operators are to report to the committee on Monday by 12:00 p.m.”

Adeleke has been removing the footprints of his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, since he assumed office on November 27.

The governor sacked about 12,000 workers and put on hold the appointment of three monarchs approved by Oyetola.

He also dissolved non-statutory boards and others in the state.

