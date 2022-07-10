Politics
Adeleke tackles Oyetola on Amotekun, state helicopter
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday accused Governor Gboyega Oyetola of politicising insecurity in the state by using the South-West security network, Amotekun for selfish purposes.
The PDP candidate stated this at a governorship debate on Sunday where he queried the governor’s usage of the official helicopter.
Adeleke also accused Oyetola of hiding the whereabouts of the chopper from the people of the state.
The Osun State governorship election will take place next Saturday.
He said: “I asked the governor the other time that our helicopter; we need it for surveillance. We don’t know where our helicopter is and we want to know today because Osun people have the right to know where our helicopter is.
“I will develop Amotekun, give them training and make sure it is not used for politics, see what they are doing today. My plan is to make sure that we have all the right equipment for our police despite the fact that police are being controlled by the Federal Government.
READ ALSO: Pain of Osun election defeat will linger in PDP for 30 years – Gov Oyetola
“In Osun State, I will support the police by giving them equipment and of course giving them gadgets for surveillance.”
In his response, Governor Oyetola said the helicopter had broken down.
He said the state government does not have $300,000 to fix the helicopter, adding that the problem first surfaced about five years ago.
