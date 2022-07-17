‘Adeleke’s victory a clear sign that APC’s time in power is over,’ Says PDP governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have congratulated the party’s governorship candidate in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the state’s election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Sunday declared Adeleke as the winner of the election held across the 30 local government areas of the state.

The PDP candidate scored 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027 votes in the election.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, the state chief executives said Adeleke’s victory was a signal that the time has come for the APC to vacate the Aso Villa.

They said the people of Osun State reposed their trust and confidence in the governor-elect because they saw his genuine concern for their wellbeing.

The statement read: “This victory is as a result of the sagacity, hardwork, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by the governor-elect.

“He concentrated on issues that mattered most to He concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they responded in kind, bestowing on him and PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions.

“This victory is a lesson for all. It shows that everyone matters in politics, particularly the electorate. It also confirms the famous dictum that ‘God’s time is the best’.

“We must remain vigilant and anticipate all the antics the dying All Progressives Congress (APC) will come up with. But rest assured that we are all with you in this great effort to reset the trajectory and story of Nigeria, positively.

“The light shone on Osun State in July. It is time for the light to shine on Nigeria, again through the instrumentality of the PDP, come February, 2023.

“We must also congratulate the PDP family led by the Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and his team who ensured a credible primary. The PDP Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates must be applauded for their leadership role.

“Perhaps, a gold medal should be reserved for Senator Douye Diri, Bayelsa State Governor, who served as Chairman of the National Campaign Council and other PDP Governors and stalwarts who played various roles that culminated in this great outcome.

“We extend our congratulations also to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election management body, the security agencies, election observers and monitors, the media, and most importantly, the people of Osun State, who not only voted but ensured that their votes were counted and count.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now