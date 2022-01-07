Adesina makes comparison between Buhari, Abacha

Mr Gemi Adesina, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has extolled the virtues of his principal in comparison to the late dictator, Sani Abacha.

This was contained in an article published on Thursday by Adesina titled: “PMB and The Futurologists.”

According to the aide, the late General was very skeptical of foreign trips based on advice from marabouts which fed into his paranoia unlike Buhari who had embarked on several trips in order to reposition the economy of the country.

An excerpt from the essay read, “That was what the marabouts did to Sani Abacha, that he remained holed in Aso Rock. Between November 1993 and June 1998 that he was head of state, you could count both local and foreign trips he made on the fingers of one hand.

“At another time, he had been confirmed to visit Lagos, to commission projects, including the Marwa Gardens, in Alausa area of Ikeja.

“Visiting Lagos would have been good for Abacha himself. The city had been put under lockdown. At the last minute, Abacha refused to show up. Caged again by the horizon scanners, who always see negative, never anything positive.

“It was said that in the few times the head of state ventured out of the fortress called Aso Rock, he would lock up all the Service Chiefs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, until he returned.”

