Adesina raises alarm over ‘Japa’ trend, calls for investment in Africa’s youth

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has voiced deep concern over the rising migration trend popularly referred to in Nigeria as Japa, a term that captures the growing exodus of young Nigerians in search of better opportunities abroad.

In a candid interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Adesina described the trend as a “massive loss” for Nigeria and the African continent at large, warning that Africa is exporting its future by failing to adequately invest in its youth.

“What young people need is not just token empowerment schemes or freebies,” he said. “They need access to capital. They need people who will believe in their ideas enough to put money at risk on their behalf.”

The former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture stressed that Africa’s youth population, estimated at over 465 million between the ages of 15 and 35, is not a liability, but a potential goldmine if harnessed correctly. Drawing comparisons to India and China, Adesina argued that population is only a burden when it lacks productivity and investment.

Read Also: Presidency issues apology over errors in presidential appointments list

“India and China have huge populations, but that’s not a problem for them because they’ve invested in skilling their people. Africa must do the same,” he said.

According to him, youth migration signals more than just a search for greener pastures; it’s a reflection of lost faith in the local system. He added that if young Africans had meaningful jobs, access to funding, and adequate social protection, many would prefer to stay and contribute to their home countries.

“Let’s not outsource Africa’s prosperity to other continents,” he warned. “The future of our young people should lie in Africa — in an Africa that grows robustly, creates quality jobs, and values their ideas.”

Adesina also emphasized the importance of internal consumption, stating that in a world increasingly dominated by protectionist trade policies, building local demand and production is key to Africa’s economic resilience.

His remarks come amid growing concerns that the continent’s brightest minds are contributing to the development of foreign nations while Africa continues to lag in critical areas of innovation and industrial growth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now